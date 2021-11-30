Kane helps American Spurs fans

Spurs striker Kane responded after reading of Dallas couple Ken and Brandi Saxton's misfortune on Twitter.

"Most people that I've interacted with on Twitter have spoken about how gutted I must feel or how disappointing everything must have been," Ken Saxton told the BBC.

"But I came over here mainly to be with my friends and make new ones. So, football or not, I was able to hang out with some really incredible people and meet some new ones."

They now plan to attend Thursday's home game against Brentford and as reward for their efforts have been invited to enjoy the game as guests of England skipper Kane.

Photo: PHOTOSPORT Caption: Harry Kane