Kiwi Lani Daniels is crowned world heavyweight champion

It was a spectacular walk to the ring for Daniels accompanied by a powerful haka and waiata.

In the first four rounds, Daniels landed more consitently before taking control from the fifth.

She managed to bust Meleisea's nose which covered her in crimson.

Meleisea fought bravely but was unable to recover and suffered just her second career loss.

Two judges scored the fight 98-92 and one judge, 99-91, with Daniels winning unanimously as Daniels, the three-times New Zealand champion, took her record to 7-2-2.

The fighters embraced following the decision.

Daniels 'The Smiling Assassin' said win or lose she would retire unless a big pay day came her way.

She said if major sponsors backed her and a promoter could be found, she would continue her boxing career.

The fight made history on multiple accounts, as the first world title contested between Māori and Pasifika, the first Pasifika female to fight for a world title, and the first world title contested between two New Zealand-born boxers.

Daniels becomes the fourth Māori world boxing champion.