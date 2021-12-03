Let’s Reconnect this Christmas | Digicel Golf Day”

Digicel hosted 45 of its business customers and partners at its Christmas Golf day held at the Tonga Golf Club. Santa and the Digicel team spent the day mixing and mingling with customers on the golf course. Multiple prizes were on offer for best team score, best team outfit, longest drive and closest to the pin. It was a fun filled day with a lot of laughter, sun and walking. Digicel staff valued this opportunity to spend time with its business customers and partners in a relaxed environment.

Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga’s CEO, said; “Digicel is so thankful for the support of our business customers and partners. Although the last few years have been challenging for everyone due to Covid and our borders being closed our customers continue to stay loyal. We value their support so we wanted to use this opportunity to not only thank them but also to reconnect with them away from the office. What better way to do it then on the golf course”

Photo supplied