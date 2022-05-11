Liverpool edge Aston Villa

In front of a boisterous home crowd, Villa flew out of the blocks and took a third-minute lead when Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson spilled a header from Douglas Luiz straight back into the path of the Brazilian forward who fired in from close range.

Juergen Klopp's side equalised less than three minutes later, when Virgil Van Dijk met Trent Alexander-Arnold's free kick and although Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez managed to get a hand to his effort, Joel Matip poked in the rebound.

Mane put Liverpool ahead in the 65th minute with his 15th league goal of the season, a smart header from a Luis Diaz cross.

Liverpool move level on 86 points with City, who play Wolves tomorrow.