Liverpool return to winning ways

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane capped a dominant display by Juergen Klopp's side whose first league win since 19 December sent them back into the top four.

Firmino's effort in first-half stoppage time ended Liverpool's barren run of 482 minutes without a league goal.

Alexander-Arnold doubled their lead in the 47th minute before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg lashed in his first goal for Tottenham a minute later to give the hosts hope.

With Tottenham's defence unravelling, Mane struck again for Liverpool in the 65th minute and there was no coming back for Jose Mourinho's side who lost talisman Harry Kane to injury.

Liverpool's seventh successive win over Spurs in all competitions moved the side into fourth spot with 37 points from 20 games, four points behind leaders Manchester City who have played a game less. Tottenham, who could have gone above Liverpool with a win, stay sixth with 33 points.