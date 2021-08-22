Liverpool on top

Diogo Jota edged Liverpool in front with his second goal in as many games in the 18th minute, a brilliant header in front of a first full Anfield in 17 months.... Sadio Mane got the second in the 69th minute.

Burnley, the team who last season ended Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten home league run, a record that stretched back almost four years, had chances to level, but their final ball was lacking at the crucial moment.

British record signing Jack Grealish marked his home debut for Manchester City with a goal as the champions demolished promoted Norwich City 5-0.

Aston Villa beat Newcastle 2-0, Brighton beat Watford 2-0, Leeds and Everton drew 2-2 and Crystal Palace and Brentford drew 0-0.

North of the border Celtic went top of the Scottish Premiership after a 6-0 win over St Mirren.