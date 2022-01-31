Lydia Ko wins 17th LPGA Tour title after brilliant duel with Danielle Kang at Gainbridge

Ko shot a final round three-under 69 at Boca Raton on Sunday (Monday NZ time) during a neck-and-neck duel with the American to finish 14-under the card for the tournament.

The 24-year-old Kiwi achieved her breakthrough with a brilliantly judged right-to-left birdie putt at the 15th hole, which Kang was only able to par and held her nerve for par after two bunker shots at 18.

Ko – the world number three – earned $US300,000 ($NZ458,000) for her win, taking her career LPGA earnings to almost $US 12.7 million ($NZ19.3 million).

"I feel like it's been much more consistent. Last year, even though I didn't win on the LPGA at the end of the year, I put myself in contention quite a bit and I think when you keep knocking on the door you feel like at one point it's going to open."

Her victory at Gainbridge leaves her six points short of qualifying for the Hall of Fame (she has 21 points) and Ko hinted she might be tempted to change her plan to retire at 30 if the Hall remained in sight then.

"Obviously, I have to play well, win to collect those points along the way, all those awards and accolades and being in the Hall of Fame are great, and not many are there, and if I could have my names alongside the amazing legends in the HOF it would be a huge honour."

Ko took a two-shot lead into the final day, but that was soon eradicated when Kang birdied the first and third holes of the final round.

Ko had also started with a birdie at the first, but she then bogeyed the par-four second.

She had eight consecutive pars to retain a share of the lead with Kang.