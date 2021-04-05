Man Utd pull off comeback win

The result left second-placed United on 60 points from 30 games, 14 behind leaders Manchester City who have played a game more and four ahead of third-placed Leicester City.

Tottenham Hotspur earlier missed the chance to move up to provisional fourth place after relegation-threatened Newcastle United held them to a 2-2 draw with a late equaliser from substitute Joe Willock at St James' Park.

The result leaves Spurs in fifth with 49 points, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, but West Ham United can go above both of their London rivals into the Champions League spots if they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers away on Monday (Tuesday morning NZT).

Aston Villa have scored three late goals to beat Fulham 3-1 at Villa Park and rise to ninth on the table, two points above Arsenal.

And Southampton fought back from two goals down to beat Burnley 3-2 and increase their comfort above the relegation zone with just their second win in 13 league games.

Southampton move up to 13th on 36 points, ten above 18th-placed Fulham.