Manchester City defeat Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne's 70th-minute strike means that City have 56 points from 22 matches with Chelsea on 43 points. Third-placed Liverpool, who have two games in hand, including tomorrow's match at home to Brentford, are on 42 points.

It was a fine solo goal from De Bruyne which settled the outcome, the Belgian riding a challenge from N'golo Kante before beating Kepa Arrizabalaga with a curling shot into the far corner.

Chelsea beat City in last season's Champions League final, but City have completed the double over the London side in the Premier League this season, having won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in September.

All Whites striker Chris Wood started for his new club Newcastle as they drew 1-1 with Watford.

Newcastle are now second bottom after Norwich beat Everton 2-1 to move off the bottom of the table.

Manchester United and Aston Villa drew 2-2 and Wolves beat Southampton 3-1.

Meanwhile Arsenal's north London derby at Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow has been postponed because their squad has been depleted by COVID-19 infections, injuries and players away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Photo: Photosport Caption: Kevin de Bruyne