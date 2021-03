City's 21-match winning streak in all competitions was ended with a 2-nil loss to United earlier this week but normal service has now resumed with City going 14 points clear at the top of the competition.

City have 68 points from 29 games with Manchester United on 54 from one game fewer.

Southampton have 33 points from 28 games and are only seven points above the relegation zone after a ninth defeat in 11 games.

Photo file Reuters