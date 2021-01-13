Manchester United beat Burnley to go top of Premier League

Top of the Premier League.

A 1-0 win over Burnley on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT), secured by a deflected volley from Paul Pogba, lifted United above great rivals Liverpool to the summit of England's top division after 17 games, approaching the halfway point of the season.

“We are exactly where we belong,” United midfielder Nemanja Matic said.

The great Alex Ferguson was still in charge the last time United led the standings this deep into a league campaign. That was in the 2012-13 season and Ferguson would go on to lead United to the title in what proved to be his final season as a manager.

Can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer do the same?

The Norwegian said this week that “no-one remembers the January league tables” but it didn't stop him having a look of satisfaction at the final whistle.

Quite justifiably, too, given the criticism he has faced in his two years in charge, mostly from those who believe he isn't qualified to be a manager at this level.

Yet he has done something David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, his three predecessors following Ferguson's retirement, were unable to do.

United moved into a three-point lead over Liverpool that could immediately be wiped out, with Solskjaer's side heading to Anfield on Sunday (Monday NZT).

“We're ready, we're excited, we're hungry for it,” Solskjaer said, “and it's a test of character and quality again. We're in a good position going into it.”

It was a slog against Burnley, as it often is at Turf Moor, with the hosts defending diligently before being undone by a cruel piece of fortune in the 71st minute.

Pogba met a cross from Marcus Rashford with a first-time volley from the edge of the area that struck the outstretched leg of Burnley right back Matt Lowton and ricocheted through the legs of goalkeeper Nick Pope.

The final whistle was met with roars from United players – especially from Pogba.