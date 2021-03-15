Middlemore Foundation 'stands by' boxer Joseph Parker over alleged link to drug ring

After an almost a two-year court fight, the heavyweight fighter lost his bid to keep his name suppressed over the Crown’s claims he was connected to a gang that smuggled 20kg of meth into New Zealand through the post.

The Crown repeatedly mentioned Parker's name as it laid out its evidence in a 2019 trial of Tevita Matangi Fangupo, Tevita Sitanilei Kulu and Toni Rajendra Finau, who were later jailed.

The Crown claimed Parker helped transfer money for the syndicate, bought drugs from Finau and offered to source a supplier. Parker denies all the allegations and on Friday said all claims against him were unfounded.

A number of Parker's sponsors and partners were contacted by Stuff in light of his name suppression lifting.

South Auckland health charity Middlemore Foundation said it was standing by Parker, who has been an ambassador for the past three years.

“We stand with Joseph,” the charity’s chief executive Sandra Geange said.

“We have worked closely with Joseph over the past three years, and we have seen the positive impact he has made in south Auckland through our work in the community.”

Geange said Parker had been “tireless” in his support of the Counties Manukau people.

“We look forward to continuing our association with him for years to come,” Geange said.

New Zealand media organisation NZME did not respond to questions about its recent media partnership for Parker's February fight with Junior Fa.

At the time, NZME chief revenue officer Paul Hancox said it was “proud to support a spectacle like this”.

Managing editor Shayne Currie also did not respond to questions about posting a picture of himself and Parker on his personal Facebook page in 2020.

Stonewood Homes, owned by the Chow brothers, who have been “close associates” of Parker, also did not respond to questions from Stuff.

A Spark spokeswoman said there were no further Parker fights confirmed on Spark Sport at this stage.

“It would not be appropriate for us to comment further on this matter, and all media enquiries should be directed to his management team,” she said.

Eat My Lunch chief executive Lisa King said she had no statement to make about Parker.

After the boxer's name suppression lifted on Friday, Parker said he felt justified in pursuing legal protection.

“It’s a terrible position to be in,” he said.

“Things have been said about me that are quite untrue; some of them have already been proven untrue, and I was given no chance to respond at the time they were made.

“It’s caused a lot of stress and worry for myself and my family – and it just seems totally wrong.

“Having said that, I need to accept the decision and get on with my life. I have other fights to fight,” Parker said.