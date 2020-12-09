Mike Tyson's return to boxing generated more than $US80 million in revenue

His exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr on November 28 sold more than 1.6 million pay-per-view buys – priced at US$49.49 (NZ$71) apiece – according to Tyson's Legends Only League.

The 1.6 million pay-per-view buys ranks the fight among the top 10 combat sports events.

The Legends Only League, which served as an event promoter, cited pay-per-view numbers provided by Triller, which distributed the fight.

Michael Goldberg, a spokesman for Triller, said the company would say only that the fight ranked in the top 10 all-time for pay-per-view buys.

There could be hundreds of thousands more orders uncounted for because late pay-per-view orders still are being tabulated, said Azim Spicer, Tyson's brother-in-law and co-owner of the Legends Only League.

Spicer declined to say how the money would be split.

Tyson was fighting for the first time in 15 years and his eight-round exhibition with Jones at Staples Center in Los Angeles ended in a draw, as judged by the World Boxing Council.

Tyson, 54, and Jones, 51, each were guaranteed US$1 million (NZ$1.42 million), according to documents provided by the California State Athletic Association, which sanctioned the fight. The fighters are expected to get an equal share of the pay-per-view money.

Jake Paul and Nate Robinson, who fought in what was billed as the co-main feature fight, also are expected to get a share of the money.

There were six fights on the card and six musical artists during the four-hour show that was livestreamed globally.

Tyson has expressed an interest in fighting again in March and the Legends Only League still is working on a deal, Spicer said.