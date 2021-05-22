 

MMA community gather to support Tongan kickboxer following attack

BY: Loop Pacific
13:51, May 22, 2021
10 reads

Members of New Zealand's Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) community have gathered at the bedside of Tongan kickboxer Liufau Vake.

He remains on life support in Auckland Hospital after being found in a critical condition early Sunday morning.

Kaniva Tonga reports that Vake's mother has asked that he remain on life support as 'they pray for a miracle'.

The father of one was waiting for a taxi after a night out when it's alleged he was set upon by a group of men.

Police continue to investigate, although fellow fighter and UFC champion Israel Adesanya has put out a statement saying 'coward punchers' need to be punished harder.

Four men have been charged on a number offences ranging from common assault to injuring with intent.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Liufau Vake
New Zealand's Mixed Martial Arts
