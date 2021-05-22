MMA community gather to support Tongan kickboxer following attack

He remains on life support in Auckland Hospital after being found in a critical condition early Sunday morning.

Kaniva Tonga reports that Vake's mother has asked that he remain on life support as 'they pray for a miracle'.

The father of one was waiting for a taxi after a night out when it's alleged he was set upon by a group of men.

Police continue to investigate, although fellow fighter and UFC champion Israel Adesanya has put out a statement saying 'coward punchers' need to be punished harder.

Four men have been charged on a number offences ranging from common assault to injuring with intent.