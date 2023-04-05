Mo'onia Gerrad named Director Netball Australia Board

Gerrard the first Australian Diamond netball rep with a Pacific background, will take on the position of Athlete Director.

Netball Australia said the new role, established under recommendations from the 2020 State of the Game Review, will contribute to Netball Australia's ongoing stakeholder engagement and advise on overarching strategies for the growth of the game.

Gerrard is linked to Tonga through her mother and was a key partner in the development of the sport in the Kingdom from 2009.

She sponsored netball awareness programs in Tonga and funded her own tournament, called the Mo'onia Cup, which is still part of Tonga Netball's annual calendar today.

Photo supplied Caption: Former Australian netball rep Mo'onia Gerrad