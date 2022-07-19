Most construction for 2023 Pacific Games is done - Solomon Islands PM

Honiara is set to host the 17th Pacific Games, from 19 November to 2 December next year.

Sogavare said the Pacific Games was more than sport and draws the region together.

Almost 90 percent of the infrastructure for the Pacific Games was already ready, including projects gifted from China, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.

"I can assure the other Pacific family that we took our responsibility very seriously ... and we will also provide the best environment for people to come here to put out their potentials to win medals for their countries, Sogavare said."

The games village, was said to have cost $US21.4 million, with the project bankrolled by China, and built by a building firm from China.

Photo supplied Solomon Times Caption: Training tracks and football field