 

Murray to donate in support of Ukraine

BY: Loop Pacific
08:01, March 9, 2022
British tennis player Andy Murray has pledged to donate his prize-money earnings for the rest of the year to help children affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The former world number one is working with Unicef to provide medical supplies and development kits.

Russia's attack on Ukraine has so far seen more than two million people flee the country.

The three-time Grand Slam winner, who is an ambassador for Unicef UK, said: "It's vital education continues, so Unicef is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture."

Tennis' governing bodies have announced a donation of $1 million to help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and support the Ukraine Tennis Federation.

     

