Nadal and Barty win titles before year's first grand slam

Barty, who won the event in 2020, dominated against the 22-year-old seventh seed from Kazakhstan to win in just over an hour, as she hits form a little more than a week ahead of the start of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

"The work that I do with my team behind the scenes puts me in the best possible position to play good tennis time, and time again each and every time we're asked," Barty told reporters. "I certainly feel pretty good coming into the summer.

Meanwhile, top seed Rafael Nadal beat American qualifier Maxime Cressy 7-6(6) 6-3 to win the Melbourne Summer Set 1 ATP 250 event and build up momentum heading into the Australian Open.

The Spaniard, playing his first competitive tournament since August, was largely untroubled as he wrapped up the win in an hour 48 minutes.

"I'm coming back from some challenging moments and injuries, so it means a lot to be here," the 20-times Grand Slam champion said, before praising his opponent.

"Congratulations Maxime, it's a great start to the season. I wish you all the very best for the rest of the season and your career."

Photo source Tennis Australia Caption: World number one Ash Barty