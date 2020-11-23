NBA star Steven Adams reportedly on the move

A number of news outlets in the United States are reporting the towering Kiwi centre is going to be leaving Oklahoma City, despite still having one year remaining on his $144 million contract with the Thunder.

Renowned NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski says "the Thunder have agreed in principle to trade Steven Adams to the Pelicans as part of a multi-team trade, sources tell ESPN".

Wojnarowski says Oklahoma City will get future draft picks from New Orleans.

Adams was drafted by the Thunder in 2013 and has played all seven of his NBA seasons in Oklahoma City.

He averages 9.8 points per game, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

There have trade rumours surrounding Adams for several years and these intensified after the Thunder acquired former all-star centre Al Horford in a trade from Philadelphia this week.