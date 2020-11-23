New dates for Parker-Fa fight

The original fight was due to be held on December 12th but was postponed last week because of an illness to Fa that will see him undergo surgey tomorrow.

Fa though expects to be back into full time training by early January although he won't reveal what the medical issue is.

"I was gutted when I was told that I wasn't going to be able to fight..although on the week beforehand I could feel the drop off in my peformance - where in the part of the camp I should have been picking up I was going down and I didn't know the reason for that until I had a blood test and then I got pulled from the fight," said Fa

Fa's manager Mark Keddell says both camps want the fight to happen as soon as possible.

"Our goal is to get the boys in the ring as quick as humanly possible so that they can both move on with their careers...this is the world number three (Parker) and the world number six for the WBO so there is a lot at stake."

Fa's trainer Eugene Bareman said the change of date will suit Joseph Parker, suggesting the Parker camp wasn't isn't taking the fight seriously and Parker would have been prepared for the December date.

But Parker's trainer Kevn Barry rejects that saying Parker has plenty to lose if he doesn't win.

"This a fight that we are taking very very seriously ...the stakes could not be higher for us. If we don't get this fight right against Junior Fa it's going to be a long time before Joseph gets back in the mix to fight for the world heavyweight title."