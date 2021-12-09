 

Oceania Home of Football completed

BY: Loop Pacific
07:59, December 9, 2021
138 reads

The long-standing dream of a dedicated hub for football in Oceania is now a reality following completion of the Oceania Football Confederation Home of Football in Auckland, which is being called Te Kahu o Kiwa.

The complex will house OFC's New Zealand staff and serve as a base for visiting personnel and teams from the confederation's 11 Member Associations and two Associate Members.

In addition to the administration space, it will feature two artificial pitches and dressing rooms suitable for hosting elite matches.

OFC General Secretary Franck Castillo said the complex will play a crucial part in the confederation's goal of seeing two Oceania nations competing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Oceania Home
Football
  • 138 reads