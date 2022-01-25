OFC kick off ‘Li’oa Ma’a Tonga’ – Give your all, for Tonga

The campaign is called Li’oa Ma’a Tonga, which in English translates to ‘Give your all, for Tonga,’ with members of the public able to donate through an official Givealittle page which will be managed by the OFC.

Funds raised will go towards repairing homes, securing essential equipment such as generators and assisting children with psychosocial recovery, health and safety and emergency kits through the OFC Emergency Programme.

“Our thoughts are with everyone in Tonga following this devastating event,” OFC General Secretary Franck Castillo said.

“Many of the football communities like Atatā have been heavily impacted and entire homes completely wiped out.

“As the full extent of the damage continues to be discovered, we want to make sure we are doing our part to assist in efforts to rebuild in Tonga.

“We thank FIFA and the other football confederations who will support this campaign by expanding its global reach.

“OFC are committed to standing alongside Tonga. We vow to continue to foster unity and solidarity through football and in all that we do.”

To support the rebuilding of Tonga, visit www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/lioa-maa-tonga-give-your-all-for-tonga to make your donation.