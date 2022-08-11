Oleksandr Usyk looks massive before Anthony Joshua fight

The 35-year-old Ukrainian fighter has been sharing footage online of his training before the fight on 20 August.

Meanwhile, a new British boxing star is born at the Commonwealth Games and Jake Paul v KSI may be on for next year.

Here are just a few of the talking points boxing fans have been discussing online this week.

Usyk is definitely not a cruiserweight any more

Joshua, 32, will be hoping for revenge after losing his WBA (Super), IBF and WBO titles to Usyk in London last September.

However, it looks like the Ukrainian, who previously held the cruiserweight title, has beefed up quite significantly in the interim.