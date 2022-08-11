Pacific Games mascot named Solo

The name was announced by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

When the multi-sport event's turtle mascot was unveiled in May it did not have a name, but a competition was launched for students to come up with one.

Damien Paul White, who is in grade six at Woodford International School, and Zola Karamui, who is in sixth form at Betikama Adventist College, jointly won the competition.

In the days since Solo got its name the mascot has been touring Isabel Province to drum up support for the Pacific Games.

Sea turtles are endemic to the country, including hawksbills, which are critically endangered.

The mascot design also incorporates the four national Solomon Islands colours - green, blue, yellow and white.

Honiara is due to stage the Pacific Games between November 19 and December 2 in 2023.

A programme of 23 sports, including three rugby codes, is set to be contested.

Photo: Facebook Caption: The Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games mascot Solo on tour around the country