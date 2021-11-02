Paralympic swimmer Tupou Neiufi on defying the odds and her desire to inspire others

As New Zealand was in the midst of the latest Covid-19 lockdown, para swimmer Tupou Neiufi's beaming smile after winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games brought joy into homes around the country.

The 20-year-old had fulfilled her childhood dream and represented New Zealand with pride on the world stage. But Neiufi's competitive spirit and confident smile masked an inner turmoil. For years, the Tongan swimmer had struggled with identity and mental health due to the trauma of being picked on because of her disability, both as a child and as a teenager.

It was only when Neiufi stood on top of the podium at the Paralympics in August, after winning the women's 100m backstroke, that she could fully accept herself and embrace her disability.

“It took winning a gold medal and achieving success on the international stage to stop me from being afraid of who I am.”

Neiufi, who was born and raised in the South Auckland suburb of Māngere, was just two years old when she was the victim of a hit-and-run.

She doesn’t remember the accident, which left her with a brain injury and a condition called hemiplegia, resulting in one side of her body being bigger and stronger than the other. But she remembers the hundreds of hospital visits and doctors’ appointments she endured as a child, during which she had to relearn how to sit, walk and use her arms.

Growing up, Neiufi always had the love and support from her family, but they couldn’t protect her from the severe bullying she was experiencing at school. She was targeted because she was different. Her speech was affected by her brain injury, she walked with a slight limp and wore a leg and finger splint. She was constantly teased and at times, other girls tried to physically fight her for no reason.

“I’ve never talked about this part of my life before,” Neiufi says, trying to hold back her tears. “High school was hard. You become conscious of the way you look and the way you talk. When people saw that I had a disability, they assumed that I was weak and I became a target.

“I also loved sports and fitness, but whenever we played team sports, I’d never get picked and people would always exclude me. Sometimes, I would be left sitting on the bench on my own, and I knew that it was because of my disability.”

From the ages of 16 to 18, Neiufi says the experience left her in a deep, dark hole. She even cut out family and friends who were concerned about her wellbeing. Neiufi eventually found refuge in the swimming pool.

“I wanted to be alone and used the pool as my escape.”

Neiufi took up swimming at 10 years old, when her physiotherapist suggested it would be good therapy for her. She loved it and it sparked her competitive spirit. A year later, she was entering competitions and winning races. She had found a healthy outlet to express her emotions.