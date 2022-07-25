PNG beat inspired Tonga on penalties in instant classic

PNG fought back from two goals down to lead in extra time, after Tonga stunned the top-ranked side with two first-half goals, before being forced to penalties where goalkeeper Fidelma Watpore was their hero.

PNG had won all three previous OFC Women’s Nations Cup meetings between these two sides, with Tonga failing to score in any of those fixtures. On the half-hour mark, Team Mataliki broke that record in sensational fashion.

It was a family affair, as Daviana Vaka took down twin sister Laveni’s long-ball before firing a vicious 35-yard strike over Watpore to secure a well-earned lead.

Despite their underdog tag Tonga continued to press forward and it was the imperious centre-back Laveni Vaka who grabbed another assist for Tonga’s second goal.

After a marauding run into the PNG half she chipped a perfectly weighted pass to Jazmine Loto’aniu, who fired home Tonga’s second to further stun the pre-tournament favourites.

PNG head coach Nicola Demaine attempted to stem the flow at half-time, but it was Connie Selby’s side who next had a chance to secure the win. Loto’aniu hit her close-range opportunity straight at Watpore in the PNG goal after an electric counter-attack.

It was a golden opportunity missed and PNG took full advantage as their substitutions began to pay dividends.

Photo OFC