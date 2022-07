The side beat Tahiti 2-1 at the HFC Stadium in Suva, Sunday.

Ramona Padio’s first-half penalty put PNG in the lead just before the break.

Meagen Gunemba’s second-half breakaway finish ensured PNG advanced as group winners.

Tahiti pulled one back with a penalty to Tahia Tamarii to end the game at 2-1.

The final game in Group B takes place on Wednesday when Tahiti face Vanuatu with both teams hunting for a positive result to ensure safe passage into the last eight.