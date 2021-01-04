Price is right for Gerwyn

The 35-year-old, who quit rugby in 2015 to focus on darts, overcame two-time world champ Gary Anderson of Scotland 7-3 in the final at London's Alexandra Palace on Monday (NZ time).

Price missed 11 match darts before finally securing the trophy, and admitted to Sky Sport it wasn't easy sealing the deal.

"I was just picturing it going in and giving it a 'yes, I've won' but numerous times I was [thinking] 'I'm going to lose this'.

"I've never felt any pressure like that in my life."

Price's first World Championship win also made him the world number one for the first time.

Holding the prized Sid Waddell trophy, he said that was an achievement he was equally as proud of.

"It's probably tougher to become world number one than it is to win this trophy," Price told Sky Sports.

"As tough as it is to win this, to be number one as well you have to [play well] for two years."

Price played for Wales at the Under-21 Rugby World Championship 15 years ago, including a match against a New Zealand team which featured nine future All Blacks.

He also went on to play in the Welsh Premier League and had a short spell with Scottish side the Glasgow Warriors.