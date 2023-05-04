Ronaldo highest paid sports person

Forbes report the 38-year-old Portugal forward earned $218m over the past 12 months.

His contract with Al Nassr is reportedly worth more than $354m per year.

Argentina's World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi is second on Forbes' list having earned $208m.

Forbes' top 10 also features basketball star LeBron James and boxer Canelo Alvarez, while 20-time tennis Grand Slam champion Roger Federer is the only retired athlete on the list in ninth place.

Dustin Johnson (sixth) and Phil Mickelson (seventh) are the first golfers to make the top 10 since Tiger Woods in 2020.

Johnson was not in the top 50 in 2022 but after becoming the first high-profile player to join the controversial Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series, he has rocketed up Forbes' rankings.

The American two-time major winner - who received $29m after winning the inaugural LIV Golf championship - earned $171m over the past year.

Forbes say Mickelson, who earned $170m, surpassed US$1bn in career earnings pre-tax last year.

Forbes' figures include both on-field earnin36gs - including salaries, prize money and bonuses - and off-field earnings - sponsorship deals, appearance fees and memorabilia and licensing income.

World's top 10 highest paid athletes 2023 (NZ dollars)

1. Cristiano Ronaldo, football: $218m

2. Lionel Messi, football: $208m

3. Kylian Mbappe, football: $192m

4. LeBron James, basketball: $191m

5. Canelo Alvarez, boxing: $176m

6. Dustin Johnson, golf: $171m

7. Phil Mickelson, golf: $170m

8. Stephen Curry, basketball: $161m

9. Roger Federer, tennis: $152m

10. Kevin Durant, basketball: $143m