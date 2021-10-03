Rookie Khyiris Tonga turning heads

It would be Goldman’s first regular-season game since Week 17 of the 2019 season.

After missing that much time and a being out the last three weeks because of the knee injury, Goldman likely would play limited snaps. But regardless of how much Goldman plays, the Bears are comfortable with the progress of rookie Khyiris Tonga, who has made an impact in Goldman’s place.

‘‘A big, thick presence down the middle of the defense, and he’s getting better each week,’’ defensive coordinator Sean Desai said. ‘‘That’s the good thing because, as a rookie, you just never know how quickly guys will develop. He’s taken it on and embraced all the coaching that we’re giving him. Coach [Chris] Rumph is doing a good job with him, and I think he’s going to continue to get better.’’

The 25-year-old Tonga, a seventh-round draft pick from Brigham Young, had five tackles against the Browns. He lost a quarterback hit when he was called for roughing the passer while taking Baker Mayfield down.

‘‘We try to teach guys that they’ve got to fall on the side; that’s the way the league is,’’ Desai said. ‘‘Falling straight on the quarterback while you’re sacking him, you’re gonna get called.’’