Samoa Pacific Games champions Rossi and Matauli join "i am badminton" campaign

Tahiti's Rossi and Matauli of New Caledonia triumphed in the respective men and women's badminton contests at Samoa 2019.

Rossi also clinched gold in the men's doubles and mixed doubles events.

With the support of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Badminton Oceania has now announced the pair as ambassadors for "i am badminton".

The campaign was launched by the BWF in 2015 and is the vehicle for sharing knowledge and communicating the integrity function in badminton.

“I am eager to promote clean and fair play,” said Rossi.

“I pride myself on good sportsmanship, which is key to the game and I would like to be a voice which makes sure other players reflect the same values which uphold our sport.”

Ambassadors have played an integral part in the “i am badminton” campaign, with top badminton and para-badminton stars such as India's PV Sindhu, Canada's Michelle Li, Daniel Chen of the United States and England's Jack Shepard joining up.

The campaign continues to roll out around the world.

“Remi and Dgeniva were selected as they are exceptional role models for our Pacific-based players who are gradually becoming more involved in the global badminton scene,” said Badminton Oceania coaching and development manager Robbie Thackham.

“Not only have they earned their respect as committed players through their results at the previous Pacific Games, but their enthusiasm and passion to uphold the integrity of the sport was made clear as they jumped at the chance to represent Oceania.”

BWF secretary general Thomas Lund welcomed Rossi and Matauli to the campaign.

“We’re delighted to welcome Remi and Dgeniva on board as regional ambassadors,” he said.

“It is crucial to our long-term strategy to ensure there is representation across our continents and they have proven to be excellent role models for their peers and we look forward to working with them to promote and protect the integrity of badminton,” he said

