Serena Williams' husband unleashes on Madrid Open owner after 'racist/sexist' tirade

Ohanian slammed Tiriac on social media, accusing him of being racist and sexist following his comments made on Romanian TV.

"At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as she did 15 years ago," Tiriac said.

"Serena was a sensational player. If she had a little decency, she would retire."

Tiriac is no stranger to making comments on Williams' weight after a similar comment in 2018, comments which the 23-time Grand Slam winner labelled "ignorant" and "sexist".

Williams did not respond to Tiriac's latest comments, with Ohanian taking to Twitter to take Romania's third-richest man to task.

"Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Tiriac thinks," he tweeted.

"Had to Google it … turns out my 3 year old has more Grand Slam victories than this.

"2021 and no holding back when a racist/sexist clown with a platform comes for my family."