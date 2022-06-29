 

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan on Wimbledon return after year out

BY: Loop Pacific
12:40, June 29, 2022
34 reads

Serena Williams' hopes of a victorious return to Wimbledon after a year out ended with a loss to Harmony Tan.

The American great, 40, returned to the same Centre Court where she had limped out injured last year with a passionate display in a 7-5 1-6 7-6 (10-7) defeat.

Willed on by a fervent crowd, Williams answered questions over her fitness with a dynamic display that put her two points from a win before Tan edged it.

The burning question now is surely 'was this her last Wimbledon'?

"That's a question I can't answer," she told a news conference. "I don't know.

"Who knows? Who knows where I'll pop up."

     

Source: 
BBC
Tags: 
Serena Williams
Harmony Tan
  • 34 reads