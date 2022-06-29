Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan on Wimbledon return after year out

The American great, 40, returned to the same Centre Court where she had limped out injured last year with a passionate display in a 7-5 1-6 7-6 (10-7) defeat.

Willed on by a fervent crowd, Williams answered questions over her fitness with a dynamic display that put her two points from a win before Tan edged it.

The burning question now is surely 'was this her last Wimbledon'?

"That's a question I can't answer," she told a news conference. "I don't know.

"Who knows? Who knows where I'll pop up."