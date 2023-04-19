Solomon Islands netball prepare for Pacific Games

The team will go through a seven day program in the Gold Coast, where they will receive expert coaching from Australian mentors.

The netballers will also participate in high level trial games against semi-professional franchises and other Pacific teams.

Solomon Islands National Institute of Sports performance manager Amanda Korinihona says the tour will be "a great experience for them to perform as a team on international level".

Eight Honiara-based players left the capital city on Monday, while the rest are expected to join the team on Wednesday.