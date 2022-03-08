Spurs too good for Toffees

Michael Keane's calamitous own goal began the rout in the 14th minute and Son Heung-min made it 2-0 before Kane grabbed his first of the evening to make it 3-0 at the interval.

Halftime substitute Sergio Reguilon made it 4-0 with his first touch of the game and Kane's sumptuous volley completed a thoroughly miserable trip to the capital for Everton.

Tottenham have now scored nine goals without reply in their last two league games and are level on 45 points with sixth placed West Ham United having played two games less.

Everton's seventh loss in eight league games left them one place and one point above the bottom three and manager Frank Lampard faces a big task to ensure top-flight survival.

Meanwhile Nottingham Forest came from behind to beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 and set up a home FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool.