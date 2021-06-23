Sun Yang to miss Tokyo Olympics after ruling by Cas over ban

The ban is backdated to 28 February, 2020 and means the swimmer will miss this summer's Olympics in Tokyo.

A new Cas panel held the latest hearing after a Swiss Federal Tribunal ruling.

The 29-year-old missed a doping test in September 2018 and was given an eight-year ban for his second offence.

He was first cleared of wrongdoing by Fina, the swimming federation, in January 2019.

But after an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) to Cas that decision was overturned.

Switzerland's highest court set the ruling aside and the case was once again heard by Cas but with a different panel in place.

Sun had told an appeal hearing in November 2019 that he missed the doping test because testers failed to prove their identity when they arrived at his home.

He also denied a vial containing his blood samples was smashed with a hammer.

His first offence had seen him served a three-month suspension in 2014 for taking prohibited stimulant Trimetazidine.