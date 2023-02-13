Super Bowl 57: Jason and Travis Kelce set for game's first meeting of brothers

They will end it by making NFL history in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday.

In a "mind-boggling" scenario, when Jason's Philadelphia Eagles face Travis' Kansas City Chiefs it will be the first time that brothers play against each other in the NFL's championship game.

"You realise it could happen, I don't think we ever thought it would though," said Jason. "It's got to be a lottery pick kind of probability."

During Super Bowl week in Phoenix, their mother Donna has become arguably as famous as her sons, speaking to media from around the world about the 'Kelce Bowl'.

And if the story was not already surreal enough, there could be another addition to the family this weekend.

Jason and Travis Kelce have both been in the NFL for at least 10 years now, winning one Super Bowl each.

They have each had numerous Pro Bowl selections, meaning they are the NFL's best in their positions - centre and tight end, respectively.

But last summer they wanted to start a new venture, a podcast named New Heights after Cleveland Heights, the suburb where they grew up in Cleveland, Ohio.

On the first episode, Jason talks about getting very hands on with some cows he purchased last summer. That set the tone, and the topics have got more random while the brothers have got more relaxed.