Team Fiji’s star Banuve Tabakaucoro books spot in 100m semifinals

Tabakaucoro clocked the fastest time of 10.93 seconds in the heats.

His teammates, Tony Lemeki and Lasarusa Senibale have also qualified in the semifinals of the same event.

Lemeki recorded 11.31 seconds while Senibale finished with a time of 11.21 seconds last night.

The three athletes will run in the semifinals which will be held today at 6:30pm (Fiji Time).

In the women’s 100m, Braelynn Yee finished in 6th place in the final running a time of 13.09s.

Fiji is currently ranked 12th in the overall medal tally with 7 silver and 8 bronze medals.