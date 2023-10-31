Team Fiji athletes medically cleared, ready for SolGames23

According to Bennion, everything is proceeding seamlessly from the athletes’ perspective, with all the necessary elements falling effortlessly into place.

Furthermore, Bennion highlights that the athletes’ commission recently conducted the last round of medical evaluations for the participating athletes over the weekend, and the results indicate that all athletes are in prime physical condition and medically cleared to participate.

“We assisted FASANOC in taking the medicals for the central based athletes here in the central division, there was a large turnout and the athletes came to get themselves checked and to be certified ready to compete at the games.”

Bennion fervently appeals to the citizens of Fiji to steadfastly stand behind our athletes as they proudly represent our nation at the Pacific Games.

It will begin on the 19th of November and end on the 2nd of December.