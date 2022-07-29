Team Tonga to appear in its 10th Commonwealth Games

Across the ten games, the South Pacific kingdom has amassed three medals- all for boxing.

The team will now start its campaign in sevens rugby, when the national men’s team meets Scotland in a Pool B match.

This weekend will see the national men’s sevens team fight for a chance to win a Commonwealth Games medal from Pool B, where they also have South Africa, Scotland and Malaysia to compete with.

Tonga is also be represented in Athletics, Boxing, Swimming, Weightlifting and Wrestling, with a total of 22 male and 6 female athletes at the Games.