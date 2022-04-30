Tennis Legend Boris Becker jailed

The 54 year old declared bankruptcy in June 2017 after owing creditors more than $50 million over an unpaid loan on his Mallorca estate.

Becker was found to have transferred hundreds of thousands of pounds after his bankruptcy to other accounts, including his ex-wife Barbara Becker and estranged wife Lilly Becker.

Becker also failed to declare ownership of a property in Germany, shares in a tech firm and a 825,000 euro bank loan.

Judge Deborah Taylor said Becker's suspended sentence for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion in Germany in 2002 was a significant aggravating factor in her decision.

Becker, who coached world number one Novak Djokovic to six Grand Slam titles between 2014 and 2016, is expected to serve half of his sentence behind bars.