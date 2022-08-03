Tiger Woods turned down $700m to $800m LIV Golf offer - Greg Norman

A host of top players have joined the breakaway tour, which Woods said at last month's Open he disagreed with.

In an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, Norman confirmed the 15-time major champion was offered about £575m to £650m to join LIV.

"That number was out there before I became CEO," said Norman.

"Tiger is a needle-mover, right? So of course you're got to look at the best of the best. That number is somewhere in that neighbourhood.

"They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO."

American Woods, who maintained his allegiance to the PGA Tour, said at St Andrews he does not "see how that move is positive in the long term for a lot of these players".

He also defended the R&A's decision to rescind former winner Norman's invitation to festivities celebrating the 150th Open Championship.

"Greg has done some things that I don't think is in the best interest of our game," said Woods.