Tonga’s celebrated goal shooter shines in Netball Premiership win

Palavi put on a show, with her movement and accuracy to post causing all sorts of headaches for Geelong’s Brooke Allan.

Madelyn Gray was impactful out in goal attack, drawing Tori Honner out with her as the Falcons put together a dominant final term. Mel Bragg worked in overdrive both in centre and wing defence to quell the influence of Montana Holmes and Maggie Lind who had the ball on a string in the final quarter.

There was no shortage of twists and turns throughout the Championship match with the lead changing multiple times. The physicality was up from the first whistle with neither side willing to back down without a fight.

With a packed stadium and vocal crowd on Thursday, the Falcons rallied home to steal the premiership from right underneath the Cougars who held a handy six goal lead heading into three quarter time.

Grand Final, MVP Zoe Davies had a scintillating final term coming up with some huge intercepts and timely deflections to spur her side into attack. But she didn’t have it all her own way with Julia Woolley and Zanna Woods capitalising on their strong connections and movement in the circle to keep the Falcons guessing.