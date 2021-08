The first female weightlifter of the island kingdom, scored a snatch of 103 and clean & jerk of 125 with a total score of 228.

China’s WenWen Li finished in first in the event and also set a new Olympic record, with a snatch of 140, and clean & jerk score of 180.

Great Britain’s Emily Campbell won silver with a snatch of 122 and clean & jerk of 16.

USA’s Sarah Robles scooped bronze after scoring a snatch of 128 and clean & jerk of 154.