The referee stopped the fight after Wiliams delivered a turning kick to Paseka’s head to score 5 points.

Williams also scored an extra 3 points by landing body punches.

A TKO or technical knock out means the ending of a fight by the referee on the grounds of a contestant's inability to continue (because of injuries), the opponent being declared the winner.

The fight was held at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo.