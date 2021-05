Paseka is facing challenges to train at an Olympic level with the lack of facilities.

“Training here in Tonga is good but I wish I could have all the supplies that I need for my training here compared to overseas.”

Paseka is unable to train in Australia since last year due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She added she is not representing herself at the games but “I’m representing my country”.

The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to begin 23 July.