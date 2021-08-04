Tonga’s Ronald Fotofili falls short of clocking his personal best at Tokyo Olympics

Fotofili failed to qualify into the next round after clocking a time of 11:19 seconds, which was short of his personal best time of 10:89 seconds.

The Tongan lad was in the same heat with Fiji’s Banuve Tabakaucoro, who managed to qualify into the next round after placing in third with a time of 10.59 seconds.

The race was won by Barakat Al Harthi from Oman with a time of 10.27 seconds.

Guyana’s Emanuel Archibald placed second after clocking a time of 10.30 seconds.

The final Men’s 100m sprint was won by Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs with a time of 9.80 seconds.

USA’s Fred Kerley finished in second place in 9.84, and Andrew de Grasse from Canada came third in 9.89.