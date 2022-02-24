Tonga becomes 34th member country to receive the Queen’s Baton

The Pacific Island Kingdom hosted the baton from February 18 to 21 before it departed for Vanuatu on February 22.

Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said, “To actually have this symbol of not just sportsmanship but working together in cooperation with the Commonwealth countries, especially during this very trying and difficult time in Tonga shows a symbol of hope, a symbol of cooperation, a symbol of partnership.”

The baton is travelling to 72 Commonwealth territories and nations and will end up at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealths Games on July 28.