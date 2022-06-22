 

Tonga claims gold in women’s shot-put in Saipan

BY: Loop Pacific
09:19, June 22, 2022
22 reads

Tonga has claimed gold in the women’s shot put final event at the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan.

Ata Maama Tuutafaiva finished in first place with a winning throw of 15.60m.

Vahihina Doucet of French Polynesia scooped silver with a throw of 13.18m ahead of teammate Loveleina Wong-Sang, who scooped bronze with a throw of 12.32m.

Tonga is currently in 11th place with 1 gold and 1 bronze in the overall medal tally.

Leading in the games is Papua New Guinea with 12 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze, ahead of Guam in second with 8 gold, 1 silver and 9 bronze.

Tahiti is currently in third place with 7 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze medals.

     

Source: 
Press Release
Tags: 
Tonga
Shot Put
Pacific Mini Games 2022
Notifications: 
Breaking News
  • 22 reads