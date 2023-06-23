Tonga to face Samoa at the OFC U19 Women’s Championship

The team was defeated by Vanuatu 5-0 in its opening game at the competition.

Oceania Football Confederation reported that Vanuatu got off to the perfect start to their championship with a convincing victory over Tonga.

Meanwhile, 10 nations from across the region will compete across three groups (one of four teams, two of three) to be crowned champions.

Off the back of a hugely successful inaugural OFC Women’s Champions League in Papua New Guinea, women’s football is again in the spotlight as the region’s brightest young talents meet for the first time since the 2019 championship.

New Zealand will be looking to defend the title they won in 2019, where a 5-2 victory over New Caledonia in the Cook Islands saw them clinch their 7th championship.

Also on offer for the tournament winners is a qualification place in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

This championship is Fiji’s first time as hosts, with the championship returning following a Covid-enforced cancellation in 2021.

Matches are being played at both Churchill Park in Lautoka and HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, with the latter hosting the tournament from the knockout onwards.